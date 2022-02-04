HBO renews ‘Euphoria’ for a third season

HBO

Not a month after its second season began, HBO has renewed Euphoria for a third.

The drama debuted in 2019, and in 2020, Zendaya earned the Best Actress Emmy for her performance as Rue Bennett, becoming the youngest actress to win that honor.

The second-season premiere was the most-viewed episode of an HBO series on HBO Max, attracting some 14 million viewers — more than double than the debut of its first season.

In a statement, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said of the lead and show creator Sam Levinson:,”Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.”

She added, “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Based on an Israeli series of the same name, the show’s cast also includes Nika King, Storm Reid, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, and Dominic Fike.

