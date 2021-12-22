‘Hawkeye’ series finale drops today on Disney+

Mary Cybulski/Marvel Studios

Today, Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Hawkeye comes to an end as the sixth and final episode drops.

The series follows Jeremy Renner‘s archer Avenger Clint Barton/Hawkeye trying to get back to his family for Christmas, as his violent past comes back to haunt him. An over-eager protégé, Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop, dons the suit of Barton’s other alter-ego, the criminal-killing Ronin, unwittingly causing New York City’s criminal underworld to pursue the pair.

In episode five, we learned that the biggest threat was coming from none other than Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the crime capo played by Vincent D’Onofrio in the Netflix Marvel shows including Daredevil and The Punisher. D’Onofrio told ABC Audio some months ago that he always wanted to revisit the character.

“In the volumes of comics that have been over the years, [fans] know…that he becomes this extraordinary villain, you know…And so…I always felt that there’s a lot more to explore,” D’Onofrio declares.

For the directing team of Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood — known professionally as Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye and its holiday setting took on new meaning during the pandemic.

“Hawkeye became strangely relevant because just last year and now it looks like this is going to happen again, people can’t get home to their families. I think that’s really, really connects with all of us at the moment,” Bert says. “It strikes a whole other chord that no one could have predicted.”

Bertie teases of the finale, “I think it is going to sate for what they’ve all been craving and some of the emotional wrap-ups that we’re all looking for, but also leave enough expanse for the future travel with these characters, so it’s going to be exciting!”

