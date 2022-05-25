Harry Styles breaks vinyl sales record, adds five additional shows in NYC and LA

A lot of people are giving Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, a spin. In the first three days of its release, the album broke a vinyl sales record.

According to Billboard, initial reports say the album has surpassed the “modern-era record” for largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S., selling 146,000 copies from May 20 to May 22. It’s the largest tally since Luminate — formerly MRC Data — began tracking those numbers in 1991. The album’s vinyl sales are expected to grow even more as the tracking week ends Thursday.

Harry’s House beat the record previously set by Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), which sold 114,000 vinyl copies in the week ending November 18, 2021.

While fans are clearly loving the album, Harry is loving fans right back, adding five more New York City shows and five more Los Angeles dates to his Love on Tour trek. The new New York shows will take place at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 21, 22, 26 and 27, and the LA shows will take place at Kia Forum on October 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29.

That’s in addition to the 10 other shows Harry will be playing at MSG and at Kia Forum.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Thursday, May 26, at 4 p.m. ET on hstyles.co.uk/tour.