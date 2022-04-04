Harry Styles breaks two major Spotify records with new single “As It Was”

Looks like fans just couldn’t get enough of Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” — following its release, it’s broken two major Spotify records.

“As It Was” became Spotify’s most-streamed song in the U.S. in a single day, with 8.3 million streams. The record was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license,” which had eight million streams when it was first released.

In addition, “As It Was” is now the most-streamed song globally in a single day so far this year, with 21.6 million streams.

“As It Was” is the first single from Harry’s new album Harry’s House, due out May 20. It’s available for pre-order now. The record will have a total of 13 tracks, including “As It Was.”

Harry will perform the track live for the first time ever during his headlining gig at Coachella Festival on April 15 and 22.