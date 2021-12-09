‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special drops first look featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

HBOMax

HBO Max on Wednesday treated fans to the first image from its upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, premiering January 1.

The photo shows Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson chatting with each other in the Gryffindor common room.

“Like they never left,” the streaming service tweeted, along with the picture.

The project, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Among the cast interviews will be Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton and Tom Felton — who played Bellatrix Lestrange, Hagrid, Sirius Black, Dolores Umbridge and Draco Malfoy, respectively — along with director Chris Columbus “and many more.”

All eight Harry Potter movies are currently streaming on HBO Max.

