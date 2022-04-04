Harrison Ford coming to the small screen for Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

ABC

One of the biggest movie stars of all time is coming to the small screen: Harrison Ford‘s first starring TV series project will be in an Apple TV+ comedy called Shrinking.

According to the streaming service, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones movie veteran will play Phil, a “down-to earth” and “blue collar shrink” who works with show co-creator Jason Segal‘s grieving therapist.

The latter causes some waves when, in his current state, he decides to tell his patients what they really think of him.

Also starring in the series from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence will be none other than Ted Lasso Emmy winner Brett Goldstein who, along with Segel, plays one of Phil’s therapist proteges.

For his part, Ford’s character is recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s, “which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

This will be Ford’s first time on the small screen in decades. He reprised his role as the “Man in the Hat” in an episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles in 1993, and before leading man status found him in 1977’s Star Wars, he appeared in guest roles on the long-running Western series Gunsmoke, and 1970s TV shows including Ironsides and Love, American Style.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.