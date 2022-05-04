Happy Star Wars Day! Celebrate with a new trailer to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and more

Lucasfilm

Wednesday is May 4th, known the world over as Star Wars Day, as in “May the Fourth be with you” — a punny salutation created by fans who chose the date to celebrate George Lucas‘ galaxy far, far away.

The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, and has officially observed the holiday since 2013. And this year, Disney+ is helping fans celebrate with a new trailer for its forthcoming new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new coming attraction shows the desperate state Ewan McGregor’s titular Jedi Knight is in following the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and the rise of the Empire, as he fights to keep himself — and a young Luke Skywalker, now with his aunt and uncle on Tattooine — out of the Empire’s clutches, while the Empire also hunts him. We also get another glimpse of Kenobi’s former student, Anakin Skywalker, now transformed into the evil Darth Vader.

As reported, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin/Vander for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and for the follow-up, Ahsoka. Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 27 with two episodes on Disney+.

Speaking of which, Disney+’s Star Wars channel has a different look for Star Wars Day, and new content, including a behind the scenes look at the making of The Book of Boba Fett; Star Wars Biomes, described as “a virtual vacation” to some of the franchise’s fictional locations like Hoth and Tatooine; Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds, an ambient noise channel for the vehicles and locations from the movies; and more.

Of course, you can also find all of the Star Wars films, as well as all of its live-action and animated spin-off shows, on Disney+.

For the record, here are the five highest-grossing Star Wars movies at the time of their release, according to FinanceBuzz:

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) — $936,662,225

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) — $620,181,382

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) — $532,177,324

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — $515,202,542

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) — $431,088,295

And here are the five highest-grossing Star Wars movies, adjusted for inflation:

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) — $1,340,662,479

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens — $1,041,106,174

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace — $682,414,475

Star Wars: Episode V (1980) — The Empire Strikes Back — $673,343,092

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) — $669,547,048

