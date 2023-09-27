Hamilton﻿’s Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman expecting their first child

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expecting their first child together.

The couple, both known for their roles in the original Broadway cast of the smash-hit musical, shared the news in a joint Instagram post on September 26. Sharing a slideshow of photos showing the couple embracing as Diggs cradles Raver-Lampman’s baby bump, the pair captioned the post, “We can’t wait to meet you.”

The parents to be were flooded with congratulatory messages, including some from their fellow Hamilton castmates and other co-stars.

Leslie Odom Jr., who shared the stage with them in the historical musical, expressed his joy with a touch of humor, commenting, “Freshly braided and twisted…we gon all be alright.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of Hamilton, playfully responded with a meme of Diggs smiling from his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Raver-Lampman’s The Umbrella Academy co-star, Tom Hopper, shared his enthusiasm, writing, “Whaoooo! Let’s go team!” And Kristen Bell, who previously worked alongside Diggs on Central Park before Emmy Raver-Lampman took over her role, chimed in, exclaiming, “EXCUSE ME so happy for u guys!!!!”

