Halle Berry says she burned her Razzie Award: “I set that thing on fire”

Ever wonder what celebrities do with their awards after they win them? Well, Halle Berry reveals that in the case of her Razzie Award, she burned it.

In a walk down memory lane with Vanity Fair, Berry reflected on the films she’s starred in, including 2004’s Catwoman. The gig earned her a 2005 Razzie for Worst Actress, which she says she accepted because “I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously.”

“If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not,” she explained. “You were just chosen that year by your peers and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work.”

“So, if you find yourself face-to-face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not,” she continued. “You just got the p*** taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

As for why she decided to attend the awards ceremony, which is essentially a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements, she says “I decided to just take it all and just not take myself too seriously.”

“If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie,” the Bruised actress stated. “I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So, I went there and made fun of myself.”

“I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire,” Berry said with a laugh. “That’s what I did.”

Bruised, starring Berry as a MMA fighter, is now playing in select theaters and on Netflix.

