Halle Berry inks multi-film deal with Netflix

JOHN BAER/NETFLIX Â© 2021

Following the streaming release of her directorial debut, Bruised, on Netflix, Halle Berry has inked a multi-film deal with the service, serving as both producer and star, according Variety.

Bruised, in which Berry plays an MMA fighter who reclaims her power both in the ring and in her life, was rated as the streamer’s top film in the United States this week, according to Netflix.

Berry will next be seen in two Netflix originals, neither of which is part of the new deal, including the sci-fi project The Mothership, which she’ll executive-produce and star in, and Our Man from Jersey, opposite Mark Wahlberg.

