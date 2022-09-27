Gwyneth Paltrow literally goes for the gold with nude “birthday” suit snap

ABC

Gwyneth Paltrow turns the big 5-0 today, and she got herself some gold — body paint, that is. The Oscar winner celebrated her milestone wearing only her birthday suit in an artfully posed nude snap in which she’s glowing from head to toe with the shimmery stuff.

Paltrow was posed so that her modesty was mostly protected. She’s seen in profile with her left arm draped over a white column as she leans on her right elbow, forehead in hand.

“50,” she captioned the snap posted to her 8.1 million followers.

The post got more than 200,000 likes in the first hour it was up on social media.

For the actress and Goop CEO, it’s just the latest picture to commemorate her 50th trip around the sun. Four days ago, she posted a black-and-white snap of herself wearing a bikini, smiling and doing a mid-air split.

The caption there was “musings on a milestone.” Among those to reply to that one was Demi Moore, who called Gwyneth “a goddess.”

