Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Katharine McPhee and more bring holiday cheer to Rockefeller tree lighting

It’s that time of year again — time to kick off the holiday season with Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

The two-hour holiday special aired live Wednesday night and took place before what would be the 90th anniversary of the tree lighting of one of New York’s most famous landmarks.

Gwen Stefani kicked off the festive celebration singing the holiday classic “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” surrounded by a handful of dancing Santas. She also got the crowd moving with her holiday hit “Under the Christmas Lights” before later taking the stage with her husband and country singer Blake Shelton to perform their collaboration track “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

R&B legend Alicia Keys followed with an engaging performance of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and again later with “Santa Baby.”

David Foster tickled the porcelain keys of a piano, while Katharine McPhee lent her vocals to a put a jazzy spin on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Also part of the star-studded line-up was country-pop duo Dan + Shay, who hit the stage to serenade the crowd with their holiday tunes “Pick Out a Christmas Tree” and “Holiday Party.”

After an amazing night of performances, it was time for the moment everyone was waiting for — the lighting of the Rockefeller tree. A brief countdown commenced and like clockwork the iconic tree was shining bright for all to see with over 50,000 multi-colored lights.