Guy Fieri accepts Kristen Stewart’s proposal to officiate her wedding

Kristen Stewart is in the beginning stages of planning her wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer, but the Spencer actress already knows who she wants to officiate her big day. Here’s a hint: He has bleached spiky hair and drives his 1968 Chevy Camaro to Flavortown.

Stewart was asked about her dream wedding during her Thursday appearance on Today, where the hosts pounced upon a comment she made in passing about wanting Guy Fieri to officiate… because the Food Network star himself is intrigued by the possibility.

“I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pre-recorded message to the Twilight star. “I’m all in!”

Stewart was struck speechless by the unexpected surprise and, with a wide grin, confirmed she “absolutely” wants him to be there on her big day. Although, she admittedly was unsure if he was being serious.

The 31-year-old actress hinted she wants to send him a wedding invite and asked aloud, “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address?… We should talk about this!”

As for Fieri, he tweeted at the actress and affirmed, “Oh that offer is legit!”

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host is an outspoken gay rights advocate. In 2015, he famously married 101 same-sex couples in a single day and threw the attendees a massive wedding feast, free of charge, after Florida lifted its ban on gay marriage.

