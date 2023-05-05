‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ blasts off with $17.5 million in previews

Marvel Studios

While it remains to be seen what the final Guardians of the Galaxy film does in theaters over the weekend, where it goes head-to-head with another Chris Pratt-fronted film — the more than billion dollar-grossing Super Mario Bros. Movie — it’s off to a good start.

The Wrap says Guardians already made $17.5 million from Thursday night previews. The movie also screened in certain IMAX theaters Wednesday evening, where it capped a special “Trilogy” showcase of writer-director James Gunn‘s space opera trilogy.

So far, the film has an 80% Critics Score and a 96% Audience Score from aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That’s certainly good news for Marvel Studios, whose last film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, only managed a 47% from Critics and an 80% Audience Score, and which tumbled massively during its second week in theaters.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

