‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reportedly eyeing 19th season renewal

There’s potentially good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans — the ABC drama’s record-breaking run may not end with its current 18th season.

Talks are reportedly underway to bring the series back for a 19th season, though sources tell Deadline that conversations are still in the early stages.

Those talks are said to involve series star and co-executive producer Ellen Pompeo, who has previously expressed her desire to bring Grey’s to an end. Last spring, Pompeo agreed to a one-year deal for season 18, while two other original cast members whose contracts were up at the end of season 17, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., signed multi-year new pacts, according to the outlet.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history and remains ABC’s highest rated scripted series and one of the top scripted series on network television.

