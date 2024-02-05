Grammys 2024: Finally, Luke Combs sings with Tracy Chapman, as Stapleton and Lainey win big

There was no shortage of grins as Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman performed “Fast Car” for the first time together at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift, notably, was on her feet the entire time for the monster hit.

“So surreal getting to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Tracy Chapman at the GRAMMYs,” Luke shared on his socials. “Thank y’all for supporting this song!”

Earlier in the evening, Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for “White Horse” and also picked up the Best Country Song trophy for country’s most recent #1.

CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson continued an unprecedented stretch by picking up Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country. Kacey Musgraves, who presented Lainey with her award, won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything” with newcomer Zach Bryan.