Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo snag multiple awards

It was a big night for Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo Sunday at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Silk Sonic kicked off the show with an ultra seductive performance of “777,” which host Trevor Noah joked was enough to steal everyone’s girlfriends. Their night only got better from there, as the duo took home four awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open,” as well as tying with Jazmine Sullivan for Best R&B Performance.

Olivia, meanwhile, snagged three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license,” which she belted out on the Grammy stage, Best Pop Vocal Album for SOUR and Best New Artist. She emotionally declared upon picking up the latter, “This is my biggest dream come true!”

The most memorable moment probably came from Doja Cat, who sprinted from the bathroom to collect the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance award and hilariously — but breathlessly — thanked the Academy for recognizing her “Kiss Me More” collab with SZA, who was on crutches.

Lady Gaga earned praise for jumping out of her seat to help SZA up the stairs. Speaking of Gaga, she won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale, her collaborative album with Tony Bennett. She also tearfully shouted out Bennett when performing “Love For Sale” and “Do I Love You,” saying she loves and misses him.

Lil Nas X turned heads with a medley of his hits — and multiple wardrobe changes — performing “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Other notable performances include BTS, where all seven members reunited on the Grammy stage to perform “Butter” after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. Billie Eilish also brought down the house with an incredible performance of “Happier Than Ever” and paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by wearing a tee shirt with his face on it.