‘Good Times’: Janet Jackson and Kim Fields reunite after 15 years

ABC/Christopher Willard

It was definitely “good times” as Janet Jackson and Kim Fields reunited at the Essence Festival in New Orleans earlier this month after not seeing each other in over a decade.

They appeared as children in the Good Times TV series in the 1970s. Janet starred in the show as Penny, and Kim made guest appearances as her friend in two episodes.

“We’ve been calling that ‘the hug heard around the world,'” Fields told E! News on Monday. “We hadn’t seen each other in about 15 years. And so, it was wonderful to see her, but we’ve known each other since I was 7.”

They shared their reunion video on Instagram, with Fields commenting, “as if no time has passed…” Jackson wrote, “So good to see u @kimfieldsofficial! LUV u.”

Following her two appearances in Good Times, Kim starred as Tootie in The Facts of Life from 1979 to 1988. Then from 1993 to 1998, she starred in Living Single. The 53-year-old actress is currently featured with Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes in the Netflix comedy The Upshaws.

When asked about the possibility of a Living Single reboot, Kim said she would be ready, but only if it preserved the strong legacy of the series.

“You don’t want to just throw everything together, like, ‘What would we be doing now? What are these characters doing?'” Fields said. “These characters are so beloved. We love how people love Living Single.”

