Good news, everyone! New ‘Futurama’ episodes debuting on Hulu July 24

Hulu

On Thursday, Hulu dropped a teaser to the eighth season of the beloved, Emmy-winning one-time Fox animated series Futurama, noting its return on July 24.

The streaming service made a deal for 20 new episodes — two 10-episode seasons — of the show back in 2022, and after some negotiation with holdout John DiMaggio, who voices the robot Bender, managed to reunite the entire cast, which also includes Katey Sagal, Billy West and Phil Lamarr.

Hulu teases, “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Simpsons creator Matt Groening created the show with David X. Cohen, and it launched on Fox in 1999, running for four years. In 2008, Comedy Central aired a fifth season culled from four direct-to-video movies, before picking up new episodes of the show that ran for two more seasons between 2010 and 2013.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.