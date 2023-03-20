‘Good Burger 2’ officially a go at Paramount+

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Good Burger 2 has officially gotten the green light at Paramount+, original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger…Part 2,” Mitchell exclaimed, drawing cheers from the audience.

“It’s a blessing, man, it’s unbelievable. We’re gonna shoot it this summer and it’ll be out soon,” Thompson told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Good Burger began as a sketch on the Nickelodeon series All That and spawned the fan-favorite 1997 film, which earned just under $24 million at the box office against a reported budget of $8 million.

Good Burger 2, according to Paramount+, centers on Thompson’s character, Dexter Reed, who is “down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails.” He’s welcomed back to Good Burger by Mitchell’s Ed, who gives him his old job back and “devises a plan to get back on his feet, but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.