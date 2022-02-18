“God doesn’t make mistakes”: Candice Cameron Bure says Bob Saget’s death didn’t shake her faith

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

While she’s still grieving the loss of her TV dad Bob Saget, Candice Cameron Bure says his untimely death on January 9 hasn’t shaken her belief in God.

“I don’t question my faith,” the 45-year-old actress tells Us Weekly. I believe with all of my heart that God knows everything that’s happening and there’s nothing that catches him by surprise. He doesn’t make mistakes.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room following a comedy performance the previous night. Investigators say he died from a head injury sustained in a fall.

Bure, who played D.J. Tanner in Full House opposite Saget from 1987 to 1995, as well as on its follow up Fuller House, added, “Of course, I’m gonna have a lot of questions when I get to talk to God face-to-face one day.”

She continued, “It always makes me cling closer to God. …I mean, I love God in the good times, but I’m so grateful that he’s there in the difficult times.”

On Wednesday, Bure appeared on Fox and Friends and said she had “questions” surrounding the comedian’s untimely death, particularly as the severity of Saget’s injuries came to light. “It’s been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out and there’s a lot of questions,” she noted.

“I’m trying honestly not to think about it in the sense that I just – I want to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was. And let it be that,” the 45-year-old said.

A rep later clarified the comments were made before Bure learned that Saget’s family had successfully filed a motion to prevent Saget’s autopsy results and other related material from being publicly released.

