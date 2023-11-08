“Give the daddies some juice”: Andy Cohen hopes CNN reverses on-air drinking ban for New Year’s Eve show

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

With the holidays coming up fast, Andy Cohen is hoping he gets to toast the New Year with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on air.

While appearing at BravoCon, the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News he lobbied the network to reverse its ban on on-air drinking for this year’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast from Times Square.

Famously, former CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht put a cork in it for the 2022 broadcast, after the longtime friends’ on-air antics — and those of former anchor Don Lemon, who hosted the post-midnight show — raised eyebrows.

With Licht out after a short tenure, Cohen hopes the bar will be open once again.

Cohen told E!, “I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It’s New Year’s Eve. That didn’t go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want.”

He added of himself and Cooper, “Give the daddies some juice.”

