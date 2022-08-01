Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with husband Joe LoCicero

Disney General Entertainment/Brian Bowen Smith

Gina Rodriguez celebrated two things over the weekend — her birthday and her pregnancy!

On Saturday, the Jane the Virgin star celebrated her 38th birthday and announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Taking to social media, Rodriguez shared a montage of loving moments between the couple with the last clip being a clip of the pair smiling as she held up a positive pregnancy test.

“This birthday hits different,” she captioned the post.

Rodriguez and LoCicero, who tied the knot in May 2019, were showered with congratulatory messages in the comments.

Brittany Snow wrote, “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE.”

Jordin Sparks also shared the excitement commenting, “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Congratulations!”

