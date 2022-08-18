Geena Davis says she’s still “close” with ‘﻿A League of Their Own’ ﻿cast members

Nick Argo/Â©Academy Museum Foundation

Even after 30 years, the cast of A League of Their Own still keeps in touch.

The 1992 film, which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty and Anne Ramsay, is loosely based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was active from 1943 to 1954. It was created to keep professional baseball in the public eye while many of the male players had been drafted for World War II.

Geena, who played the catcher and the team’s assistant manager, Dottie Hinson, says that she and many of the cast members are still close.

“The girls and I are all still in contact and we still remain a team,” Geena shares with ﻿People, ﻿adding that Anne is a “very close friend.” “So much time has passed, but A League of Their Own has been very important in my life.”

The Academy Award-winning actress also says that while she didn’t know how to play baseball before the film, she learned through filming that she had natural athleticism for the sport.

“I’d never played baseball. I didn’t know how to play at all,” she explains. “But I had to learn to play for this part. And it turned out that I actually had some kind of untapped athletic ability.”

A League of Their Own has been adapted into a TV series starring co-creator Abbi Jacobson as team catcher Carson Shaw and Chante Adams as pitcher Maxine Chapman. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

