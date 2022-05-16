Geeked Week 2022: Netflix teases upcoming seasons of ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Umbrella Academy’ and more

Tom Sturridge as Dream in “The Sandman”/Netflix

On Monday, Netflix let rip with the trailer to its 2022 edition of Geek Week, a celebration of bingeworthy content for “the geek, the geek adjacent, the geek curious — basically anyone who likes to geek out.”

Stranger Things veteran David Harbour provides the R-rated voice-over for the sizzle reel, which shows tantalizing peeks of the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, the third season of The Umbrella Academy, and a look at the adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman comic, The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, Jamie Foxx‘s vampire hunting action pic The Day Shift, and more.

Geeked Week runs from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, and Netflix subscribers will get more content from the forthcoming projects, and a peek of Netflix’s new online gaming capabilities to boot.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

