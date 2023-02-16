Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to be honored with President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Every year, the NAACP Image Awards hand out the President’s Award, honoring an individual for their distinguished public service. Receiving that award this year are Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said. “We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all.”

Gabrielle has supported organizations and nonprofits like Van Ness Recovery House, Leap for Ladies and Deborah’s Place; via her Flawless hair care line, she’s formed the Lift As We Climb initiative to support and share more resources with Black-owned small businesses.

Dwyane co-founded the Social Change Fund United alongside Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, intended “to support critical and timely issues impacting the Black community,” per the site. He’s advocated for stronger gun control, donated money to the Parkland students’ March for Our Lives, and launched an art exhibit to honor the 17 lives lost at the high school shooting. Wade also launched the Spotlight On initiative, which highlights Chicago youth “who are actively changing the city for the better.”

Together, Gab and Dwyane have backed causes advancing racial justice and LGBTQ equality by donating to marginalized communities in need via their Wade Family Foundation.

“This year’s recipients of the NAACP President’s Award are not just a timely signifier of the issues that matter most to the community; they are a testament to what is possible when one commits themselves to advancement in those areas,” said BET’s president and CEO Scott Mills.

The NAACP Image Awards will air February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.