Gabby Windey reveals why she and Erich Schwer split

Bachelorette Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer.

During Monday night’s semi-finals episode of Dancing with the Stars, while prepping for her waltz routine to Des’ree‘s “I Am Kissing You” with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the reality star revealed why it meant so much to her.

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

The 31-year-old went on to share that she looks to her own family as role models for the kind of love she wants in her life.

“I’m just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship, like never placing blame” she told Val. “I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance.”

Gabby and Erich, 29, called it quits earlier this month, just two months after getting engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

