FX’s ﻿’Snowfall’ ﻿renewed for sixth and final season

FX

FX has renewed its hit series Snowfall for a sixth and final season, Nick Grad, President, Original Programming announced Tuesday.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad in a press release. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Idris, who plays drug kingpin Franklin Saint in the critically acclaimed drama expressed, “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

Snowfall is currently in its fifth season with episodes airing Wednesdays on FX and the next day on Hulu. The sixth season is set to premiere next year.

