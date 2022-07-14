FX serving up second season of ‘The Bear’

FX/Matt Dinerstein

FX has renewed its summer hit The Bear for another season. The show follows Jeremy Allen White‘s Carmine, a fine dining chef who returns to his native Chicago after a death in the family, and all the drama that occurs as he takes over his family’s sandwich shop.

The network says, “As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

The Bear currently has a 100% score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

In a statement, the network’s Entertainment President Eric Schrier said the buzzy new show has “exceeded our wildest creative and commercial expectations.”

In reaction to the renewal news, the series’ creator, Christopher Storer, and co-executive producer Joanna Calo noted, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

