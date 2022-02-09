‘Futurama’ returning, new season to air on Hulu

Matt Groening — The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

“Good news, everyone!” The beloved Fox series Futurama is returning, with an all-new season on Hulu. The cast from Matt Groening‘s futuristic show — including Billy West, who played Fry and Professor Farnsworth; Katey Sagal, who voiced Leela; and Phill LaMarr, who voiced Hermes and other characters — are returning, save one shiny metal exception.

John DiMaggio, who voiced foul-mouthed robot Bender and other characters, is not coming back for the first 20-episode order, although Deadline reports that he’s open to doing so if his salary request is met, and creators Groening and David X. Cohen want him back.

DiMaggio is a veteran voice-over artist, having played roles in countless hit video games, including Call of Duty, and hit movies like Zootopia, but perhaps most famously followed Futurama by voicing Jake, the shapeshifting pug on the long-running Emmy-winning series Adventure Time.

