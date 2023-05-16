Funko salutes the ‘Queer Eye’ gang for a good cause

Funko

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk, better known as the Queer Eye crew, are being immortalized in plastic — for a good cause.

They’ve been made into Funko collectibles, part of the company’s Pops! With Purpose charity line, timed for release ahead of Pride Month.

The figures reflect the stars’ personalities and roles on the hit Netflix series: cook Antoni’s Pop! shows him holding a fork and bowl; Bobby, the design expert, is holding a paint roller; Jonathan’s doll is holding a hair curler befitting the grooming guru; stylist Tan’s Pop! is modeled holding shopping bags; and lifestyle expert Karamo is sporting one of his signature baseball hats.

Proceeds from the collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting, empowering and connecting LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

The Queer Eye line is available for presale on Funko’s website.

