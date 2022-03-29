“From $50 to $500”: Chris Rock’s tour ticket sales skyrocketed after Oscars slapping altercation

ABC

While Chris Rock may be keeping his silence on the infamous Oscars slapping incident, his fans are loudly speaking up for him.

After Sunday night’s unexpected altercation, online ticket marketplace TickPick, saw a huge increase of sales for Rock’s Ego Death World Tour.

The marketplace, which prides itself on its no-hidden fees strategy, said in a tweet on Monday, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

Co-CEO Brett Goldberg confirmed the news to ABC Audio, detailing the company’s Monday morning marketing meeting that revealed the shocking data.

“When we went to go look at the sales data, it showed that in the last 24 hours since the Oscars, we had sold as many tickets for the whole tour in the 12 hours that we sold in the last month,” Goldberg said. “We have seen prices for the whole tour across the nation increased by 50 percent.”

Goldberg says, because fans are expecting a response from the comedian, high demand for tickets is expected to continue.

“Per ticket, all in, was around $50 a couple of weeks ago,” said Goldberg of Rock’s upcoming first tour stop in Boston on Wednesday. “Day of the Oscars, we had tickets listed for $50 and now they’re over $500 for that show.”

The uptick in sales didn’t only come from Rock’s solo tour but also his joint venture, “Rock Hart, Only Headliners Allowed” with Kevin Hart.

The co-CEO says he thinks the most interesting part of it all is – despite Rock’s celebrity status – “most people probably didn’t know that he was touring.”

Sounds like people certainly know now.

Despite rumors and a fake apology that floated the internet, as of Tuesday afternoon, Rock still had not made a statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.