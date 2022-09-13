Freeform’s ‘The Come Up’ follows six Gen Z art prodigies navigating art, love

Freeform

The Come Up, a new docuseries coming to Freeform this week, follows six Gen Z creatives as they navigate art and love.

Set in one of New York’s newest, trendiest and possibly tiniest neighborhoods, The Come Up peeks into the lives of some of Gen Z’s foremost artists, such as photographer Sophia Wilson and fashion designer Taofeek Abijako, as they explore art and life in Dimes Square.

Fernando Casablancas, who has graced the runways of Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, made one thing clear about the show: “We’re not doing a reality show. It’s not about the drama. We’re doing a docuseries. We’re doing an unscripted show that follows our lives.”

The show and its creative cast aim to portray honesty and vulnerability. Wilson, who has shot campaigns for Google, Vogue and Nike, attributes the cast’s openness to their time on social media: “I feel like being Gen Zers we’re so used to being in the spotlight with social media and we’re so used to sharing our lives with everybody anyways that it wasn’t actually that big of a change. It’s also not like we have to do any acting, like, it’s our real lives.”

As the show follows each artist’s journey in redefining what career, love and self means to them, it also hopes to inspire the next cohort of creatives. Wilson explains to ABC Audio, “I want people to be able to see a little bit of themselves in us because even though we’re representative of the downtown scene, it’s more of a mindset of trying new things and being courageous, and taking leaps of faith and being so delusional that you really think you can be that 1% that makes it.”

The Come Up debuts Tuesday on Freeform.

