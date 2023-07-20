Fox debuts trailer for new animated series ‘Krapopolis’

Fox

Fox has released a new trailer to its upcoming new show from Rick and Morty and Community co-creator Dan Harmon, Krapopolis. The new show, which viewers can check out on Fox in a special preview event on Sunday, July 24, will have its debut Thursday evening at San Diego Comic-Con.

Set in ancient Greece, the show stars the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade from The IT Crowd. It “tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.”

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the self-involved mortal son of the goddess Deliria, played by Waddingham, and the ruler of the titular city.

The new snippet riffs on common tropes in Greek myths, like a hybrid centaur who yells “Yahh!” to get himself to giddy up. There’s also a gag about something we take for granted that we can thank the Romans, not the Greeks for. “Guess what today is!” a character excitedly asks Ayoade’s character. “Everyone guesses what every day is, we don’t have a calendar,” he answers.

The show, billed as Fox’s first wholly owned animated series, was renewed for a second and third season in 2022 — before it even premiered.

