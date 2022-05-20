Former Bond girl Eva Green defends Johnny Depp’s “good name and wonderful heart”

Depp and Green in 2012 — Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

As the Johnny Depp‘s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard rolls on, another star has weighed in. Eva Green, who starred opposite Depp in the 2012 dark comedy Dark Shadows, took to Instagram to defend him.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” wrote the actress, next to a photo of the pair together.

Green, who shot to stardom after playing Daniel Craig‘s love interest, Vesper Lynd, in Casino Royale, joins Ireland Baldwin, Chris Rock and Joe Rogan in defending the actor amid his bruising court battle.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that he claims derailed his career when Heard obliquely accused him of being a domestic abuser. Both stars have leveled accusations of violence against each other throughout the trial, which resumes Monday.

