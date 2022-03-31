Former ﻿Bachelorette﻿ Andi Dorfman is engaged!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Curateur

Andi Dorfman is finally getting her happy ending! The former Bachelorette is engaged to her boyfriend Blaine Hart.

Dorfman shared the exciting news Wednesday, sharing a sweet picture of the newly engaged couple smooching on the beach to Instagram.

“WORTH THE WAIT!!!!” she wrote in all caps, along with the ring emoji.

Speaking with People, the Bachelor alum shared the details of her romantic beach proposal and sentimental engagement ring.

“Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in LA,” she shared.”We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee.”

Dorfman gushed that as an added surprise Hart had both their families and friends waiting at their home afterwards to celebrate.

As for the ring, the stunning sparkler was made by the same jeweler who made an engagement ring for Dorfman’s mother 40 years prior and symbolized “love and happiness,” Dorfman said.

When it comes to wedding details, Dorfman already has a potential location in mind.

“I think we would love to do a wedding in Italy where we rekindled our relationship last summer,” she teased.

Dorfman gained notoriety after appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She then went on to become the lead for season 10 of The Bachelorette where she got engaged to winner Josh Murray. They announced their split in 2015.

