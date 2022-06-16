Forever hold your earpiece: Taika Waititi shuts down interview after question about marrying Rita Ora

Getty Images for Disney

Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi‘s patience didn’t go to infinity and beyond during a recent chat with a UK morning show promoting the Disney/Pixar film Lightyear.

The filmmaker, who voices a main part in the movie, was seated next to lead Chris Evans when This Morning‘s co-host Phillip Schofield tried slipping in a final question about Taika’s rumored engagement to “Finish Line” singer and The Voice judge, Rita Ora.

“Well, we’ve congratulated Chris on his birthday,” Schofield began, though the filmmaker was already ready for the nervously-asked follow-up: “… so Taika, are there wedding bells?”

In response, a smiling Taika said, “Oh, you’re breaking up!” and tossed away his earpiece, miming the remaining moments of the interview, as Evans laughed hysterically.

Schofield offered — though Taika couldn’t hear him — “Regardless, she’s gorgeous, we love her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations!”

The pair have been romantically linked since 2021.

Lightyear hits theaters Friday. Taika’s next Marvel Studios film, Thor: Love and Thunder, opens July 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

