Following controversy, Golden Globes reportedly can’t book celebrity presenters

Following a blistering racial controversy last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is pressing ahead with this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony — minus a broadcast partner and now, apparently minus celebrity presenters.

According to Variety, the organization has been trying to book its usual cadre of famous people to present the awards at the podium but, unlike years past, is coming up empty.

The reason? In February of last year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three trophies in protest. The HFPA’s longtime broadcast partner NBC later said it wouldn’t carry the show.

In August, however, the HFPA vowed to carry on, announcing reforms to its bylaws and membership rules with the intention of bringing diversity to its ranks. In December, the organization tapped Snoop Dogg to read its usual list of nominees. However, also for the first time, most of the nominees didn’t even acknowledge the honor.

Variety obtained a copy of the email the HFPA sent to try to secure some star power for the event. “The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognizing the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry,” the pitch reads in part.

The organization also insisted, “The event this year will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions.”

