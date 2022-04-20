“Focusing on deep healing”: Jada Pinkett Smith to address Oscars slap “when the time calls”

ABC

Season five of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Emmy-winning Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, premiered on Wednesday, and Jada started off by addressing the infamous Oscars slap. But the 50-year-old actress didn’t speak verbally about the incident.

Prior to the start of the show, a series of messages appeared on a black screen, which alluded to a later conversation surrounding the slap, “when the time calls.”

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the message read. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

The message continued, “Until then… The table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest.”

After the on-screen text, the episode’s intimate conversation began with the season’s first guest, Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae.

According to a report by Variety, it’s unknown why the episode debuted late, at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, instead of its usual time of 9 a.m. PT. It’s also unclear if Monae’s conversation with the ladies of the Red Table — Pinkett, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Willow Smith — was filmed prior to the Academy Awards, as some of the episodes were.

More Red Table Talk episodes will air weekly, including upcoming conversations with Ireland Baldwin and her mother, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger﻿, the parents of the late Miss USA winner Cheslie Krys,﻿ and ‘Tinder Swindler’ victim Ayleen Charlotte.

