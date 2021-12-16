Flavor Flav says he was Kim Kardashian’s “birthday gift” to Pete Davidson

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Flavor Flav is shedding some light on how that picture of him with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner came to be. Turns out Flav was a gift from Kim to her rumored beau, Pete.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the rapper said, “When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first of all, to me, that is family…And the whole night I was so honored to be in their presence.”

“One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there,” Flav explained, adding, “I was the birthday gift.

Davidson turned 28 last month and celebrated his birthday with the group in Palm Springs. In posts shared to social media, the foursome donned matching plaid pajamas, which further fueled romance rumors between the SKIMS founder and SNL cast member.

“When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, only them two know it best,” Flav expressed when asked about the two’s relationship. “They just invited me into the circle, but I really don’t know the full [story].”

“And plus besides, that’s Kim and Pete, man. I would rather them tell about their situation than me,” he added. “But I’m grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together.”

