‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested after incident at karaoke bar in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC movie universe, was arrested by police in Hilo, Hawaii, on Sunday evening after allegedly making a scene at a karaoke bar.

According to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, the 29-year-old-actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after reportedly screaming obscenities at a 23-year-old female singer and trying to pry the microphone away from her.

Cops say he also “lunged” at a 32-year-old male patron who was playing darts at the establishment, Margarita Village.

Miller was described as “unruly” and “agitated” state during the incident.

He was taken into custody afterwards, and charged with the petty misdemeanors. He was freed after posting $500 bail, according to the paper.

This isn’t the first time that Miller has displayed odd behavior: In 2018, he was caught on social media shoving a female fan to the ground by her neck; it wasn’t clear by his demeanor if the incident was meant to be a joke or not.

In January, he Instagrammed a video in which he referred to himself as “the Bengal Ghouls, [and] Mad Goose Wizard,” and sent a message “for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” in which he invited them to “kill yourself with your own guns…Otherwise, keep doing what you’re doing…and we’ll do it for you.”

The video was later deleted.

Incidentally, the release date for upcoming movie The Flash, which will again star Miller in the title role, as well as Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, was recently bumped to June 23, 2023.

