Fitz and the Tantrums bring “dance party” vibe to the “hard things about being a human being” with latest album

It certainly would take a lot for Fitz and the Tantrums to stop dancing.

The “HandClap” outfit’s latest album, Let Yourself Free, is an almost nonstop upbeat listen, even as it tackles some heavier emotions reflective of what co-vocalist Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick calls the “craziest 2 1/2 years of my life.”

“We always try and make it a celebration,” Fitz says of the Tantrums’ music. “We love a dance party, so it’s always gotta have a good back-beat that makes you wanna boogie, but still talk about the hard things about being a human being.”

“We’re humans, too, and we struggle with our own doubt, depression, anxiety, all those sort of things,” he adds. “But I feel like we always try and encapsulate it with some sort of positive message.”

That’s evident in the album closer “Someday,” during which even the music slows down for a more somber vibe while still looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.

“For me, [‘Someday’] was just really a nice captured moment of myself and Fitz with just bared-down instrumentation,” says co-vocalist Noelle Scaggs, adding that the song goes into “that journey and that experience of who we are as Fitz and the Tantrums.”

As fans have been responding to Let Yourself Free, they seem to be experiencing the whole spectrum of emotions that the record provides.

“Everybody that is reaching out to us that are fans are saying every single song for them, from top to bottom, is what they’re heavily playing,” Scaggs says. “It’s really cool to hear that, just not nitpicking at songs but actually listening to the full-length projects.”

Let Yourself Free is out now.