First trailer for Harry Styles’﻿ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ﻿is here

Courtesy Warner Bros.

The trailer for Don’t Worry Darling — starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — made headlines when it was first previewed at CinemaCon last week. Now, fans can finally see what caused the hype.

The trailer opens with Harry and Pugh — respectively playing Jack and Alice — living a perfect married life in an idyllic, experimental town housing project built to meet every resident’s need. But things quickly turn sinister as Pugh begins noticing there’s more to their picturesque ‘Victory Project’ community that meets the eye, despite being told she mustn’t question her surroundings. Her quest for clarity is met with harsh resistance from the project’s leader, played by Chris Pine, and her husband.

“Our life together, we could lose this,” Harry’s character warns, but it’s not enough to sway his wife, who sees her neighbors mentally unraveling around her.

Don’t Worry Darling is directed by Olivia Wilde, who said during CinemaCon the movie is “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination.” Wilde said it also borrows elements from The Matrix, Inception and The Truman Show.

“What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?” she teased. “Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

She also said Harry’s performance in the film “is nothing short of a revelation.”

Don’t Worry Darling is due out September 23.

