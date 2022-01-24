First ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT sells for $1.1 million

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino

The first of seven NFTs from Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction has sold at auction for $1.1 million.

As previously reported, the filmmaker curated a set of seven non-fungible tokens related to his Oscar-winning crime classic, with each promising exclusive access to seven scenes, including audio commentary and handwritten notes that promise “a unique look into the mind and creative process of Quentin Tarantino.”

After a bidding war — including “multiple bids in the six to seven figure range,” the first chapter, “Royale with Cheese,” was just purchased for $1.1 million, by an NFT collective called AnonDAO. The collective is dedicated to “the advancement of infrastructure protecting people’s right to privacy.”

The remaining six NFTs are set to auction daily through January 31. According to SCRT Labs, which is orchestrating the auction, “Only the purchaser has the power to see, sell and show the art to other people.”

“This groundbreaking NFT sale represents a monumental moment for our community, Quentin, and the Secret Network,” said Guy Zyskind, Founder and CEO of SCRT Labs in a statement.

The remaining chapters will be auctioned on the following dates:

Chapter #2, “Pumpkin and Honey Bunny”: January 24, 2022

Chapter #3, “Foot Massage”: January 25, 2022

Chapter #4, “Check Out the Big Brain on Brett”: January 26, 2022

Chapter #5, “Captain Koons Monologue – The Gold Watch”: January 27, 2022

Chapter #6, “Bring Out the Gimp”: January 28, 2022

Chapter #7, “Last Scene: Coffee Shop – Ezekiel 25:17”: January 31, 2022

