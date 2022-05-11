First ‘Ellen’ guest Jennifer Aniston set to appear on final episode

ABC

Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show will come full circle when Jennifer Aniston, the very first guest when the show launched in 2003, returns for the final episode on May 26, People reports.

Also helping DeGeneres close out her nearly two-decade long run will be Pink, who wrote the show’s Emmy-winning theme song, and Billie Eilish.

Other guests slated to appear in the shows leading up to the finale include Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars.

Cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie, who gained popularity after DeGeneres showed their cover of Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” in 2011, will also appear on one of the show’s final episodes.

