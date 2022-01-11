“Finish it, Sidney!” Check out the final trailer to ‘Scream’

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer to its upcoming fifth Scream film. As previously reported, the new film has Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott, David Arquette‘s Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox‘s Gale Weathers again facing somebody donning the mask of the Ghostface killer.

The series survivors are joined on the fifth film by some new blood, including The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why‘s Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison from Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Yes Day‘s Jenna Ortega, Yellowjackets co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, and In the Heights‘ Melissa Barrera.

“There’s certain rules for surviving,” Arquette’s character tells the new characters. “Believe me, I know.”

He explains, “They always come back: The killer is a part of something in the past.”

The final coming attraction is peppered with glowing blurbs from outlets that have gotten a sneak peek of the film.

“I’ve seen this movie before,” Sidney tells the killer over the phone, gun in hand. “Not this movie,” he hisses.

Later on, Cox urges, “You said we were gonna finish this! Go finish it, Sidney!”

The snippet ends with a callback. “I’ll be right back,” Quaid says, laughing as he catches himself uttering a phrase Scream taught fans is usually the last thing most victims in horror movies say.

“He’s dead,” Brown’s character laughs.

Scream slashes into theaters January 14.

