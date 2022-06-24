Father accuses Ezra Miller of sheltering mother and kids at “unsafe” farm amid weed and weapons

HawaiÊ»i Police Department via Getty Images

Another day, another wild accusation about The Flash star Ezra Miller.

According to Rolling Stone, the actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, is currently staying on his 96-acre property in Stamford, Vermont, with a mother and her three young children.

The father, like the 25-year-old mother, was not identified. However, he reportedly feared the situation is “unsafe.” Video provided to Rolling Stone allegedly showed “unattended guns strewn around the home,” and that “one of the children — a one-year-old — allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.”

The 29-year-old actor is allegedly using marijuana heavily in front of the children, the magazine reports. Miller also is accused of cultivating cannabis on their farm without a license, according to Rolling Stone.

However, the mother of the children tells the magazine that Miller helped her and her kids flee Hilo, Hawaii, and a “violent and abusive” ex — something the children’s father denies.

The Rolling Stone report is the latest in a series of recent accusations and legal entanglements for Miller.

Earlier this month, South Dakota attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, filed court documents alleging that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” their 18-year-old daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, whom Miller met when she was 12 and Miller was 23. The Fantastic Beasts series star was also accused of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of the young woman, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

However, in an Instagram post, Tokata denied the claims, insisting in part that her “comrade” Ezra has simply helped her through a difficult time.

Miller was also arrested in Hawaii in March and April and charged, respectively, with disorderly conduct and harassment in one case, and second degree assault in the other.

