‘Fast X’ director Louis Leterrier will be back for 11th ‘Fast and the Furious’ film

ABC Audio has confirmed that Vin Diesel and company are sticking with Fast X director Louis Leterrier in the driver’s seat to reportedly wrap up the $6 billion-grossing Fast and Furious franchise with its 11th (!) film.

Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said Wednesday that Leterrier, who “seamlessly” jumped behind the wheel for May’s Fast X after veteran franchise director Justin Lin bailed out, would keep the pedal down for the eleventh film.

“Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some,” Cramer said in the announcement. He added, “We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”

The tenth film sees Jason Momoa joining the F&F rogues gallery as Dante, explained as the vengeful son of the drug kingpin who Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his “family” did away with in Fast Five.

Fast X reunites “family” members Jordanna Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang, as well as returning players Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood and John Cena.

Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron, and EGOT winner Rita Moreno, also star in Fast X, which hits theaters May 19.

