Fashion icons Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn on judging ‘Making the Cut”s new season, plus Kim K’s Marilyn moment

Amazon’s fashion competition show Making the Cut returns Friday for its third season, and hosts/judges Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum caught up with ABC Audio about what to expect this time around.

They also spilled some tea about Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala.

The third season was shot with COVID-19 protocols somewhat relaxed compared to those surrounding the second season, but still in effect, Heidi noted. “We still couldn’t travel or, you know, Tim and I couldn’t do all of our fun things together because … we just wanted to get through all of our taping days without anyone testing positive.”

However, Gunn says the protocols “absolutely” inspired the creative process for the third season.

“I love constraints because they … force you to be even more creative. I used to say to my students all the time, ‘There’s nothing that is less inspiring than a blank canvas.'”

Heidi says of the third Making the Cut, “What keeps it new is these amazing people that we find from all over the world, and they bring their flavor from their country … They always keep it new and fresh every season.”

Given the pair are fashion experts — and judges — ABC Audio wanted to get their take on Kim’s wearing, and some say damaging, a vintage Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala.

“We only have four minutes,” Gunn said sarcastically.

Heidi offered, “I can’t believe she bleached her hair, this blond … ouch. I was like, ‘She really did that. She didn’t just wear a wig.’ I mean, apart from the Marilyn Monroe outfit, I was like … the poor hair is suffering so much.”

Gunn was less empathetic. “It was a failed publicity stunt,” he said plainly.

