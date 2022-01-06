Fans to pay tribute to Betty White by donating to local animal shelters

RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans of the late Betty White have found a great way to honor the actress.

The ‘Betty White Challenge,’ an online event set for January 17 — on what would’ve been the star’s 100th birthday — encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name, according to Denver ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.

White, best known for her television roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, was known for her love of animals, and spent her life working with zoos and advocating for animals. In 2011, the lifelong animal lover published a book Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, where she spoke about her work with animal nonprofits.

White passed away on December 31 at the age of 99.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.